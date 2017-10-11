(FRANCES WANG/ABC10)

Calistoga was added to the list of areas under mandatory evacuation Wednesday as fires continue to barrel through the Napa Valley.

CalFIRE officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents north of Grant Street in Calistoga. The rest of Calistoga is under voluntary evacuation while they await further notice from fire officials.

Evacuees in the area can go to shelter at Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy.

