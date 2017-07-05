Explosion at lab causes evacuation at Eglin AFB in Florida Panhandle

An explosion occurred at the MiKinley Climatic Lab at Eglin AFB. PHOTO: Christina Leavenworth/WEAR TV (ABC)-Pensacola

An explosion at a laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida's panhandle has caused an evacuation of part of the base.

The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m. eastern time at the McKinley Climatic Lab on the base.

A one-thousand foot evacuation zone has been established around the base.

Officials at the base tell the Pensacola News Journal that there were "no significant injuries".

Bad fire on Eglin. Forced evacuation from my building and almost choked getting to my car. @TeamEglin @weartv pic.twitter.com/bNAcL7VoAK — Timothy Knox (@tdk129) July 5, 2017

The source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride, according to a tweet from @TeamEglin. Most of the smoke has dissapated.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Eglin Air Force Base is located near Destin, east of Pensacola and west of Panama City.

