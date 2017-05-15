Extra Shot: Family booted from Jet Blue flight over birthday cake

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Estacada death investigation
-
How to stay safe on the American River
-
Sacramento police investigating homicide
-
Teen shot at 'chaotic' party in Rocklin
-
$15 million of California budget earmarked for people facing deportation
-
Celebrity pictures throughout Bear Creek High School yearbook
-
Community gathers to remember two young brothers killed in south Sac
-
A second suspect has arrested in connection to south Sac double homicide
-
Strangers support Aly Yeoman's family with 'Justice for Aly' messages on their cars
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
More Stories
-
Sacramento Republic FC 'within reach' of MLSMay 15, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
Student arrested for alleged shooting threat to…May 15, 2017, 10:50 a.m.
-
'Immigration Day' rally at the CapitolMay 15, 2017, 10:06 a.m.