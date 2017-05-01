Extra Shot: Woodland boy's birthday surprise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
California boy gets surprise birthday do-over after guests don't show
-
West Sacramento mother gives birth to 13-pound, 11-ounce baby
-
Stockton hoarding incident found over 100 dogs and cats
-
20-year-old missing after over a month, father searching for answers
-
Fatal shooting in West Sacramento
-
Suspect in Highlands High School homicide makes first court appearance
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
-
Young man charged with murder in Diamond Springs
-
WFAA Breaking News
More Stories
-
California record snowpack nearly double normalMay. 1, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Citrus Heights man recovering after spinal cord…May. 1, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Today could be the first 90-degree day of the seasonMay. 1, 2017, 9:31 a.m.