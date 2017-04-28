Fairfield police investigating homicide after 20-year-old killed in shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Fairfield Police Department says they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday at a bar in the 1700 Block of West Texas Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male in the doorway of the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.



The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he later died, police say.

The responding officers learned the suspect fled the scene toward West Texas Street. He was described as a Hispanic male in his 20's wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Officers say they conducted a thorough check of the area with the assistance of a CHP helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.



Detectives from the Investigations Bureau also responded to the scene and are assisting with investigation into the homicide.

