Family searching for missing teen who jumped into American River near Auburn

The search for a missing 19-year-old is ongoing after the teen jumped into the American River near Auburn on May 11.

In a Facebook post, the family of Ray Cabalfin said he went hiking with friends along Lake Clementine Trail in Auburn. He proceeded to jump from a rock into the American River approximately three quarters of a mile upstream from Clark's Swimming Hole.

The family says the current was too strong for him to swim back to shore and he was carried away from his friends. Cabalfin’s friends, while calling 9-1-1, lost sight of him soon after he called out for help.

The Placer County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol are working in conjunction with the California State Park Rangers in their search for Cabalfin.

© 2017 KXTV-TV