Family taken to hospital after vehicle strikes PGE pole

Police are investigating after a car crash sent a family to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. near Dutch Court when the vehicle struck a PGE pole.

A woman and two children were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Dutch Court has been closed while fire personnel work the scene. CHP does not know when the roadway will be reopened.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

