Fast-moving fire burns near homes in Oakland Hills

A fire six miles southeast of Oakland is now 20 acres and 50 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. (Photo: Cal Fire)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire that's threatening at least 50 structures in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 this afternoon.

Fire officials said evacuations are underway in the area due to this fast-moving fire that has burned at least 10 acres, so far.

CAL FIRE officials said there are four air tankers, and four helicopters taking action from the air by dropping water over the fire.

At least 35 fire emergency personnel are responding to the fire.

CAL FIRE is advising anyone living in the area to shelter in place. "Leave your home if you feel unsafe. You're life is more important than your home or things," CAL FIRE spokesperson Pam Temmermand said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.

© 2017 KXTV-TV