Fatal shooting reported at South Sacramento house party

Sacramento County sheriff's deputies arrived at a home along Cottontree Way Sunday around 12:15 a.m. where they found the 37-year-old man laying in the home's front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body. (Aug. 27, 2017)

KXTV 12:38 PM. PDT August 27, 2017

