Firefighters raise funds for colleagues who lost everything to fire

Firefighters gather in a neighborhood of burned houses near Fire Station 5, which was also destroyed by fire, on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

As firefighters work exhausting hours to save their communities and extinguish the flames ravaging California, some have gone the extra mile to take care of their own.

Marin and Santa Rosa firefighters have created an online fundraiser to benefit colleagues who lost everything to the fires while risking their own lives.

The fundraiser, posted on GoFundAHero.com, has raised over $8,000 for firefighters and their families.

All of the money raised will be distributed amongst the Santa Rosa Firefighters, Marin Professional Firefighters, Cal Fire Firefighters, Oakland Firefighters, San Francisco Firefighters, Petaluma Firefighters, and other local agencies.

"Most of these brave heroes are still on the firelines, and have not been able to even assess the damage or comfort their families," the organizers posted on the page.

To donate to the cause, click here.

