Florida deputy gets up-close encounter with bear

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted the bear video Sunday morning.

WTSP 8:41 AM. PDT June 18, 2017

One of the great things about living here in Florida is all the wildlife.  A Marion County deputy got an up-close look at our wildlife recently.

While on patrol, Deputy Remington captured video of a bear walking across the road.  But it didn’t end there.  The curious fellow came right up to the deputy’s squad car for a close-up!

The video was posted Sunday morning to the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and within an hour, had more than 125 shares and 300 likes.

 

