Folsom Police arrest 20-year-old for allegedly assaulting an officer

James Stoltz-Moore has been charged with suspicion of assault on an officer, resulting in injury, hit-and-run, evading police causing injury, giving false identifying information, violation of probation and resisting arrest. (Sep. 14, 2017)

KXTV 5:32 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

