Folsom police trying to identify robbery suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sacramento police investigating homicide
-
Celebrity pictures throughout Bear Creek High School yearbook
-
Community gathers to remember two young brothers killed in south Sac
-
Verify: The truth about pit bulls
-
A second suspect has arrested in connection to south Sac double homicide
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Teen shot at 'chaotic' party in Rocklin
-
Is the Valley sinking?
-
Sheriff's detectives arrest men for soliciting sex with a minor
-
Sac sheriff arrest suspect in double homicide
More Stories
-
Budget includes $15M to help Californians facing deportationMay 14, 2017, 2:17 p.m.
-
How Amgen selects its host citiesMay 14, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Law enforcement couple finds love after devastating lossMay 14, 2017, 5:58 p.m.