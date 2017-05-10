Forever 21 reportedly opening beauty boutiques

Forever 21 store (Photo: Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Forever 21 is ready to compete with beauty retailers.

The Los Angeles-based fashion-forward company is reportedly opening a number of beauty boutiques across the U.S., according to Women's Wear Daily (WWD).

Forever 21 is already a hot spot for inexpensive, trendy beauty products carrying big-name brands such as NYX and E.l.f Cosmetics, as well as their own brand name products. The retailer sells popular K-beauty staples, skin care, nail and hair products and endless makeup accessories. Their "Under $5" line is also a big hit with younger shoppers looking for affordable beauty brands.

The new shops will be called Riley Rose and will be millennial-focused and "Instagram-friendly", according to a WWD source.

Forever 21 is planning to open 10 locations just in time for the holidays and if the boutiques do well, the retailer may open another 10 stores by March 2018.

However, another source told WWD nine stores will be opening and the beauty products will stand to compete with stores such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

The retailer has yet to confirm the reports of the freestanding beauty stores. ABC10 reached out to Forever 21 for comment and will update if more details are revealed.

© 2017 KXTV-TV