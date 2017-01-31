Former president's orbit resists Trump

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts at the White House January 31, 2017 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dismayed by Donald Trump's first days, former President Barack Obama's loyalists, former aides and even his spokesman are speaking out. It's a warning to Trump that his actions won't go unchallenged by those who occupied the White House before him.

Top Obama administration officials say nobody is coordinating the flurry of tweets, public statements and acts of resistance. Yet they say they're taking cues from Obama. In his final weeks, Obama pledged to be an unobtrusive and deferential ex-president, but reserved the right to protest if Trump violated what Obama considered core American values.

It took Trump barely a week to cross that threshold, with an executive order on immigration. Obama broke his silence through his spokesman, who said Obama "fundamentally disagrees" with what he called religious discrimination.

