Former Schwarzenegger Adviser arrested in prostitution sting

A former Schwarzenegger adviser was arrested along with 10 others during a prostitution sting in Citrus Heights.

The men were arrested in part of the 4th Annual Reclaim and Rebuild Enforcement Operation. The Citrus Heights sting was one of multiple operations held throughout the region, in coordination with the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators were focused on identifying and arresting "Pimps" and "Johns."

During the undercover operation, the department arrested 10 people. The Johns have been identified as:

39-year-old Hamel Yan of Elk Grove

19-year-old Darrick Chavis of Vacaville

42-year-old Steven Birdsong of Antelope

57-year-old Daniel Pellissier of Sacramento

Pellissier used to be an adviser to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The charges each man faces has not been released.

