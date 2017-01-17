Former Solano County Sheriff's K9 passes away

(Photo: Courtesy: Solano County Sheriff's Office)

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department announced the passing of Basco, a retired Solano County Sheriff’s Office canine. Basco, an 11-year old Belgian Malinois who was cross-trained in both suspect apprehension and narcotics detection, died after a brief illness.

Basco joined the department in 2007 and was immediately paired with Deputy Swafford. The two worked together for seven years before Basco eventually retiring and living with his partner and his family.

In the Facebook post, Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara noted Basco was “an ambassador for the Sheriff’s Office. He’s definitely going to be missed.”

