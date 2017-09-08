KXTV
Four dead after Duke Life Flight helicopter crash in Perquimans Co.

13News Now Breaking News

September 08, 2017

​PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. (WVEC) -- A spokesman for North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Duke Life Flight medical helicopter crashed Friday, killing four people.

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident happened at the intersection of Swamp Rd. and Sandy Cross Rd. in Belvidere.

The helicopter departed from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City and was transporting one patient to the Duke Medical Center when it crashed.

