Friday Debrief: As New York announces free tuition, California announces higher tuition

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New law cell phone laws coming to California
-
New laws gun owners and buyers need to know
-
Selfies distracting drivers on U.S. 50
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
-
Human powered fitness facility new to Sacramento
-
New laws in California officially take effect
-
Verify: Is California legalizing child prostitution?
-
Keep your hands off your phone!
More Stories
-
For first time since 2006, state officials open…Jan. 9, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Cosumnes River flood threatens local vineyardJan. 9, 2017, 11:36 p.m.
-
Fallen Pioneer Cabin Tree will provide life for park…Jan. 9, 2017, 10:50 p.m.