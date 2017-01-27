Friday debrief on refugee ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Sacramento immigration protest over executive order
-
Mayor Steinberg taking on President Trump over Sanctuary City designation
-
Mayor ready to fight to keep Sacramento a 'sanctuary city'
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
White House wants 20% import border tax
-
UC Davis new research links to autism risks
-
A 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurant
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Feud between neighbors turns deadly
More Stories
-
Stockton police searching for man who allegedly…Jan 27, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested in N. HoustonJan 27, 2017, 4:24 a.m.
-
Stockton mom gets community service for selling…Jan 27, 2017, 6:22 p.m.