ABC10's Gabrielle Karol. Photo by ABC10.

Gabrielle Karol is a multimedia journalist for ABC10. Before coming to California, Gabrielle reported for FOX Business Network in New York City, where she covered small business, startups and technology news.

Gabrielle began her career as a personal finance reporter for LearnVest, an online financial planning startup based in New York City. That experience got Gabrielle hooked on helping viewers figure out how to better manage their money, get ahead in their careers and save for the future.

A native New Yorker, Gabrielle grew up in East Williston, a small town on Long Island. Her passion for reading and storytelling led her to study English at Yale University. While an undergraduate, Gabrielle got her start in journalism: first as a production intern at Hartford's NPR station, and then as a news intern at WTNH, the ABC station in New Haven.

When she's not working, Gabrielle loves to explore northern California's hiking trails with her fiancé and dog. And when she's not doing that, she's usually on the couch, busy catching up on "How to Get Away With Murder" or "Scandal."

If you have a story idea or there's a cool neighborhood business you'd like to share, you can email Gabrielle at gkarol@abc10.com. You can also reach out to her on Twitter and Facebook.

