Get a FREE Chick-fil-A chicken breakfast on Tuesday!

Adrianne Haney, WUSA 4:58 AM. PST January 23, 2018

After the Monday blues, here's something to look forward to on Tuesday: a chance for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast!

The fast-food restaurant is offering customers the free item Jan. 23 from open until 10:30 a.m. at participating restaurants.

But, the offer is only one per person and you MUST be present to claim your biscuit (so kids, you can't ask your parents to pick one up for you). 

But don't worry... if you miss Tuesday's freebie, you'll get another chance on Feb. 20.

