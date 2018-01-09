Get your dog a onesie and keep pet hair at bay

Photo: Shed Defender Instagram - @sheddefender

Everyone loves dressing up their dogs, but now there's a product that can help keep your house clean too!

The Shed Defender® , dreamed up by Tyson Walters, is a lightweight, breathable outfit for your dog that keeps dog hair, dander, and allergens at bay. It can be worn indoors or outdoors, is machine washable, and is easy to take on and off.

Walters was inspired to create the Shed Defender® for his St. Bernard Harley, who was creating "tumble weeds of hair" all over his car and apartment. What started as a simple solution has become a full-blown business.

The product claims to not only help control shedding, but it also can help reduce anxiety for your pet. According to the website, it has medical purposes as well. It can be used in place of a medical cone by covering up wounds or stitches that your dog may try to lick or scratch, and can be helpful for some allergies or skin diseases. (As with any pet product, be sure to consult your veterinarian before using this item medically.)

The Shed Defender® comes in 9 sizes, ranging from Mini to Giant, and comes in 8 different colors to suit your pet's personality. The website provides a detailed sizing chart to help you choose the right style for your dog. Prices range from $39.99 to $62.99, based on size.

If you needed any more incentive, each purchase of a Shed Defender® helps out a good cause. The company has a 'Paw it Forward' program that donates money to different animal shelters, rescues, and organizations.

If you aren't satisfied once you receive your Shed Defender® there is a 30-Day free trial policy, so you can easily return or exchange it.

For more information and to purchase a Shed Defender® for your pup, visit the website.

© 2018 WHAS-TV