KXTV
Close

Girl's tattoo of late grandma's voicemail can be played with iPhone

Nia Wesley, KSDK 5:21 AM. PST January 04, 2018

A Chicago singer honored her late grandmother in a unique way.

Sakyrah Morris held on to a voicemail her grandmother sent her just a month before she passed away. She got a tattoo of the voicemail's exact sound waves.

Through technology with a company called Skin Motion, Morris can hold her iPhone camera over the tattoo and hear her grandmother's voice at any moment.

 

 

The tweet has been seen over 2 million times with over 100K retweets. 

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories