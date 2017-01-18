Gmail users: Beware of sophisticated scam targeting you

(Courtesy Wordpress)

Do you have a Gmail account? You should watch out for this phishing scam.

Here’s how it works:

You’ll receive an email, possibly one that appears to be from someone you know, and may include an attachment you recognize, according to WordFence.com. That’s because the sender’s account has been targeted.

If you click on the attachment to preview it, a new tab will open prompting you to sign into Gmail again.

Glancing at the address bar, you see what looks like a legitimate URL. The log in page looks legitimate, too.

However, once you sign in, your account will been compromised.

And once the hacker is in, they can send email to your contacts with actual attachments and subject lines that you’ve used before.

