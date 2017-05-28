Fundraising pages for stabbing victims raise almost $800K in two days

GoFundMe page for stabbing victims (Photo: gofundme.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Following the tragic stabbing on a MAX train in Portland that left two people dead and another injured, the online community stepped up in a big way.

In two days, a GoFundMe page posted to provide financial support for families of the victims has raised more than $350,000.

"They are heroes, yet their families are not only going to be faced with the pain of losing people they love, but with financial hardships from their passings," a description on the GoFundMe page says.



Nicholas Zukin, the man who started the "Tri Met Heroes" GoFundMe page said he just wanted to help.

"This has happened so fast, to be able to raise this amount of money in just over 24 hours is incredible," said Zukin.

Another fundraising page on LaunchGood, has raised more than $300,000 for the three victims.



"We would like the family to know we want to hug you all. We will never felel the pain you are feeling we know that, but we are desperate to do something," said Shahriar Ahmed, the President of the Balil Masjid Mosque in Beaverton. He helped set up the LaunchGood fundraising page.

Witnesses say two of the men lost their lives when they tried to calm down a man berating two young women, who are believed to be Muslim, with hate speech. The suspect stabbed and killed the two good Samaritans, and injured the third, who is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe page set up for the third victim, who was injured, has raised almost $120,000. A YouCaring fundraising page for the two girls has raised more than $10,000 as of Sunday evening.

The victims were identified Saturday as 53-year-old Ricky John Best, of Happy Valley, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, of Southeast Portland, and Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Southeast Portland. Best and Meche were killed. Fletcher is in a hospital recovering from his injuries.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the men heroes for their actions.

"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing, standing up for people they didn't know against hatred. Their actions were brave and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all. They are heroes," Wheeler said.

