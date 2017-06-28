Goodwin Fire grows to over 18,000 acres as Mayer, Poland Junction evacuate

A view of the Goodwin Fire from Mayer June 27, 2017. (Photo: Doug Babbitt/Special to 12 News)

The evacuation orders from the Goodwin Fire were extended Tuesday to Mayer, Chaparral Hills and Poland Junction. The Breezy Pines subdivision, the area north of Goodwin-Mayer Road and west of Highway 69 from Mayer to Poland Junction are also under evacuation.

The fire is burning south of Prescott and had grown to 18,000 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Arizona forest officials. It was at 4,400 acres Tuesday morning.

Authorities said Tuesday night that the fire was 1 percent contained.

Highway 69 was closed Tuesday afternoon. At a community meeting Tuesday evening, officials confirmed the fire had crossed the highway near Mayer. They said it it too smoky to tell if structures were burned in Mayer.

The community of Pine Flat is still under evacuation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation suggested alternative routes for those traveling to and from Prescott.

SR 69 is now CLOSED between I-17 and SR 169 due to the Goodwin Fire. pic.twitter.com/ciRWLwvSim — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 27, 2017

"They told us over an hour ago to get out. I'm babysitting my brother's horses -- he's in Mexico -- and I don't even know what I'm doing," Josie Longo said.

She said she was finally able to find someone to come get the horses, including an 8-week-old foal. The horses were taken to the fairgrounds and she was driving to meet them.

Longo said a number of neighbors with animals were staying behind. One man has 40 to 50 sheep, and another woman had a number of miniature horses.

"We've all been praying. This is terrifying," Longo said.

Nearby resident Richard Stern said he's hooked up his fifth wheel and is ready to leave if he needs to.

"It's just a house. I just get the important stuff. The hell with the rest. I'm not worried about it," Stern said.

He's lived out here 10 years and has never seen anything like this fire, but says he doesn't think the Goodwin Fire will make it to his house.

Walker, Potato Patch, Mountain Pines Acres and Mount Union are under pre-evacuation orders.

APS confirmed that some of its customers in Prescott, Mayer and Dewey have lost power because of the fire.

Tuesday evening's public meeting was moved to Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.

The high school is also being used as a shelter for displaced people.

Forestry officials say the fire is burning through thick fuel in rugged terrain in the Prescott National Forest. Fire officials have not been able to confirm whether any structures have been burned.

Windy conditions continue today, according to officials, and could make fire fighting efforts difficult.

Investigators are still trying to figure how the fire started.

For those in the area of the fire who don't have landlines, you can sign up for emergency alerts on the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office website.

If someone drives past a road block down a closed road, authorities said they could face significant citations and fines for getting in the way of service vehicles.

Yavapai County has set up a 24-hour information line for those who have questions about the fire at 928-442-5103.

