Gov. Brown responds to withdrawal of Paris Accord by the U.S.

California Governor Jerry Brown released a statement in regards to the United States' withdraw of the Paris Accord.

Almost immediately following President Trump's announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord, Brown sent out a press release stating the President has chosen the wrong path for the United States.

"“He’s wrong on the facts," the press release says. "America’s economy is boosted by following the Paris Agreement. He’s wrong on the science. Totally wrong. California will resist this misguided and insane course of action. Trump is AWOL but California is on the field, ready for battle.”

The release goes on to say that Brown will will travel to China Friday to "strengthen California's long-standing climate, clean energy and economic ties with the nation."

The Governor will also attend the 2017 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23) in Bonn, Germany, to represent subnational jurisdictions that remain committed to climate action. California currently has the sixth-largest economy in the world.

