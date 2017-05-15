Gov. Jerry Brown, secretary cited by state politics group

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Both Gov. Jerry Brown and his executive secretary, Nancy McFadden, face separate fines for reporting issues with financial paperwork.

According to the state's Fair Political Practices Commission, Brown, a controlling candidate for a committee in support of Proposition 30 in November 2012, failed to timely report two contributions of $5,000 or more. The FPPC also names Rubeena Singh, the committee’s treasurer.

Proposition 30, which was approved, raised the income tax for high-earners, as well as the state's sales tax. Brown, Singh and the committee face a $1,500 fine.

The FPPC noted that the contributions were eventually reported on a pre-election campaign statement and that 164 other contributions were filed on time.

Evan Westrup, a spokesman for Gov. Brown, told ABC10 that this stipulation speaks for itself.

Seperately, McFadden, Gov. Brown's executive secretary, failed to disclose investment interests on three annual economic interest statements between 2012-14. She faces a $300 fine.

"Inadvertent filing errors were acknowledged and amended. Form 700s were voluntarily re-filed with the FPPC to clear this up more than a year ago," Westrup said. "The FPPC’s findings make it clear there’s 'no evidence' of any 'conflict of interest' or 'intent to conceal.'"

The FPPC is scheduled to meet on J Street in Sacramento May 25.

