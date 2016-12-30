Gov. Jerry Brown's dog dead at 13

Sutter Brown laying down on the concrete wearing glasses. (Photo: Governor Brown press office)

It's time to say goodbye to the beloved First Dog of California, Sutter Brown, who died today at the age of 13.

Sutter's health had deteriorated in recent days and Gov. Brown and the First Lady were at his side this afternoon where he eventually passed away peacefully. The family laid him to rest on their family ranch in Colusa County, according to a press release.

Sutter was born on September 24, 2003 and was able to celebrate his 13th birthday just four months ago. He also was able to vote with the governor, celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with the Brown family.

An operation in October revealed that the had very aggressive cancer.

Sutter's sister Colusa Brown, also known as Lucy, will currently assume the duties of the First Dog.

