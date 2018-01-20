Government shutdown won't stop Beale Airmen from defending our nation

The U.S. Capitol (Photo: Brendan Hoffman, Getty Images)

The government shutdown will not keep the airmen from Beale Air Force Base from defending our nation, according to Public Affairs Officer Captain Clay Lancaster.

According to Capt. Lancaster, the biggest impact of the shutdown is the furlough of nearly 600 civilians and the fact that service members will not be getting paid.

Government agencies began the process of shutting down at midnight Friday after Congress failed to pass a spending bill to keep them operating.

Travis Air Force Base posted what would be open and closed due to the shutdown. ABC10 reached out to Beale Air Force Base to ask how the shutdown would affect them.

Capt. Lancaster provided the following statement:

The biggest impact affecting Beale with regards to the government shutdown is the furlough of nearly 600 civilians and the fact our service members won’t be getting paid. The lack of appropriations to fund those civilian positions and pay our Airmen will certainly cause a great deal of distress in their lives and certainly impact not just the members but their families, as well. If Congress doesn’t pass an appropriations bill and the shutdown continues those civilians will report for duty Monday morning then be told to go home on a non-duty, non-pay status. One thing I want to point out is despite the government being shut down Airmen are still reporting for duty and continuing to carry out the critical mission of providing high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to commanders; we have a mission and we will continue that mission but it won’t be easy without those impacted civilians. I think there’s a misperception that Beale Airmen won’t be carrying out the awesome responsibility of defending our nation and meeting our national security responsibilities. This shutdown is hard on our team but we still have a mission to do and we’re going to do just that.

© 2018 KXTV-TV