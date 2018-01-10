Grab a free treat and maybe win free ice cream for a year this Saturday!

A sign marks the location of a Haagen-Dazs store February 19, 2003 in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Dreyers Grand Ice Cream Inc. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2004 Getty Images)

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ICE CREAM!

Especially when it is free ice cream for a whole year.

Häagen-Dazs will be opening their newest Sacramento location this week and they want to celebrate with you!

The store, located at the Downtown Commons Mall, will be opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13.

The first 500 guests will receive a free scoop of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and the chance to win free ice cream for a year.

There will also be 1,000 coupons for $1 off an frozen dessert.

