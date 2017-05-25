Graco recalls thousands of car seats

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - A warning for families with small kiddos, check your car seats because Graco Baby Products is recalling more than 25 thousand of its car seats.

This recall is expected to affect 25,494 from eight different models of their 'My Ride 65' convertible car seats that were manufactured on July 22, 2014.

The recalled Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraint models are 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

The car seats are said to have an issue with the webbing, which could potentially prevent the belt not to hold in the instance of a crash.

Mike Guidry, program coordinator for passenger safety says they find 99% of parents are not using their car seats properly. So, despite the recall, education is also very important when it comes to car seat safety.

" Some of the key points we want to get across are to keep your child rear facing as long as possible, at least until the age of 2," said Guidry.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, car seat recalls are not uncommon, so it is important for parents to register their seats so they are notified in the case of a recall.

"If they’re under the age of 2, their head hasn't quite developed into adulthood. So, if you’re in a front crash it can cause internal decapitation. ">

If you happen to have one of the models that are being recalled, you can get a replacement harness for no charge.

