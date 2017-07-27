Grieving woman wants answers after crash killed husband, children

A mother suffering from pain that few can imagine is opening up about her unbelievable loss. (Photo: KHOU)

Her husband and both of their children were killed in a major car crash.

"I'm hurting," said Roxane Freeman. "I'm a 33-year-old widow. I'm a mother who lost her two children. I lost my whole family. I don't know what happened on that highway."

Investigators say traffic was building on Beltway 8 right by the John F. Kennedy Boulevard exit late last Friday night, but a truck was flying, couldn't stop in time and plowed into the Chevy Malibu Heywood Freeman, Heywood Junior and Halynn Rose were in.

Heywood Junior was 5 years old. Halynn Rose was just 4.

"I have nobody to hug, I have nobody to hold," Freeman said. "I have nobody to come home and cook for, nobody to go shopping for. I lost my whole family, and that was my world."

She said her son "loved Spiderman." She described her daughter as "my little diva. She did everything like me. She was a ballerina, too."

Freeman didn't find out about what happened until early Saturday morning. The crash was so horrific, it took dental records to identify her children later on.

"I just told God, 'Thank you,' because if they would've survived the wreck, they would have suffered from looking at the pictures," she said.

Detectives say the driver of the truck consented to a blood draw, and those results are pending. Investigators say the only conclusion thus far is the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers on scene said intoxication did not seem to be a factor.

Roxane Freeman is asking the Houston Police Department for the truth.

"Don't leave me here mourning and still questioning in my mind what happened to my babies," she said. "What happened to my family that night? Don't leave me with those questions."

On Saturday, there will be a celebration of life for the three victims at the Greater Grace Outreach Church at 10800 Scott Street. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and expressions will begin at 11 a.m. The funeral starts at noon.

