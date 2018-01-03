Group home counselor arrested for child molestation

(Photo: Tracey Police)

A group home counselor now faces three counts of child molestation after being arrested Tuesday morning.

34-year-old Nolan Bradley was a counselor at a group home in Tracey when it was reported that he was possibly involved in an inappropriate relationship with someone underage.

Detectives began investigating Bradley and he was arrested after investigators obtained evidence.

Bradley has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

© 2018 KXTV-TV