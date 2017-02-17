Group of girls get rid of rat with an elaborate plan

Rats eat grains of puffed rice. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Rats are not the type of critters you want in your home.

When a group of girls discovered a rat in their house, they devised a very elaborate plan to get the rodent out.

We came up with this ridiculous plan to get this rat out of our house and IT ACTUALLY WORKED!!!! BYE BITCH pic.twitter.com/c5qW76mzP8 — Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017

Using a mop, bucket and a broom, the girls successfully got the rat out the door and of course, the entire master plan was captured on video and posted on Twitter Friday morning.

The viral video has since been retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times.

While watching the rat bounce down the stairs and get hit with a slap-shot may seem cruel, other people pointed out the rat's fate was more humane than what it could have been had it met an exterminator or a trap.

My animal-loving side cringed when the rat bounced down the stairs but pests are pests & that's more humane than rat glue or poison 😂 https://t.co/PoIn6vnJ1X — Hammada Bamadhajㅤ (@hvmmvd) February 17, 2017

And the girls made sure to point out they didn't set out to kill the rat.

@kelllll_k Atleast we didn't kill him!! — Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017

Whichever way it's looked at, the plan was pretty impressive in the fact it looked straight out of a cartoon and it actually worked.

