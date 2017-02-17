KXTV
Group of girls get rid of rat with an elaborate plan

Staff , KXTV 8:10 PM. PST February 17, 2017

Rats are not the type of critters you want in your home.

When a group of girls discovered a rat in their house, they devised a very elaborate plan to get the rodent out.

Using a mop, bucket and a broom, the girls successfully got the rat out the door and of course, the entire master plan was captured on video and posted on Twitter Friday morning. 

The viral video has since been retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times. 

While watching the rat bounce down the stairs and get hit with a slap-shot may seem cruel, other people pointed out the rat's fate was more humane than what it could have been had it met an exterminator or a trap.

And the girls made sure to point out they didn't set out to kill the rat.

Whichever way it's looked at, the plan was pretty impressive in the fact it looked straight out of a cartoon and it actually worked.

