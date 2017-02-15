Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Opens May 27 at Disneyland

Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! will take Disney California Adventure park guests through the fortress-like museum of the mysterious Collector. (Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Last summer, Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige announced at that the Tower of Terror will be changing to a "Guardians of the Galaxy" theme when it reopens this summer.

The redone ride will retain the elevator-drop that is a key part of Tower of Terror. Today, Disney released more information about the attraction.

Titled "Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT" the ride opens May 27, and brings fans along straight into the “Guardians of the Galaxy” story for the first time ever, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics.

Riders help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress, and experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks.

According to the press release, Disneyland is dubbing May 27 through Sept. 10, the Summer of Heroes, with limited time attractions to celebrate the new ride.

For a limited time, take part in:

Avengers Training Initiative – Black Widow and Hawkeye assemble young recruits for a series of tests to see if they have what it takes to join the ranks of the Avengers.

Heroic Encounter: Black Widow will arrive on the scene several times throughout the day in an armored Avengers vehicle for her heroic encounter with park guests.

Grab a Piece (or Bite) of the Action – All that heroism making you hungry? Want a token as proof of your adventures when you get home? Special themed merchandise and food will be available throughout Hollywood Land.

