5 things to know about California's healthcare-for-all bill

Sacramento (Photo: Tauhid Chappell/News10)

A California universal health care plan is moving forward after passing through it's first major hurdle.

The Senate Health Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposed bill into the next step. The measure, known as SB-532 The Healthy California Act, would provide government-funded health care for all California residents and get rid of health insurance.

Here are 5 things to know about the proposed California healthcare bill:

1. Universal healthcare is also called single-payer healthcare which is a system where a single public agency, such as the government, funds health services but the delivery of the care is still in the hands of private providers. This is why you may see the term or hashtag "single-payer" in reference to the bill.

2. Under the proposed bill, everyone in the state would be covered including undocumented immigrants, Medicaid and Medicare recipients and even people already covered by their employers.

3. The Healthy California Act doesn't feature details on how the state would pay for the "free" healthcare, prompting many questions about whether or not Californians would face higher taxes and if healthcare would see a decline in quality.

4. The bill is sponsored by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United who say California can be a national model for healthcare and "address the ongoing emergency of individuals and families threatened by high out of pocket costs, inadequate access to coverage, and restrictive insurance networks", according to their website.

5. Business groups, such as health insurers, healthcare companies and the chamber of commerce, oppose the measure arguing the bill would lead to massive job loss and a dismantling of high-quality healthcare.

