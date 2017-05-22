5 things to know about California's "Safely Surrender Baby" laws

Unrecognizable mother with newborn baby son, legs and hands (Photo: Halfpoint)

Last week, a baby was left at a Plano, Texas, fire station.

According to our sister station WFAA, the Plano Fire Department told them that a woman arrived at the station stating she "didn't feel she could care for it." She had the baby two days prior to bringing it to the station.

Due to department policy, the infant was taken to Children's Medical Center Plano and has since been placed with a foster family after Child Protective Services took custody of the healthy baby.

Texas's Safe Haven Law "allows parents to drop off an infant 60 days old or younger at a safe place."

With that incident recently happening in Texas, we wanted to revisit California's laws when it comes to a mother or couple relinquishing an infant.

Here are five things to know about the Safely Surrendered Baby (SSB) Law:

1. When the law was created

It was created in January 2001 and signed into law in January 2006.

2. Background of the law

SSB was created in response to the number of infant deaths from "abandonment in unsafe locations." The program started in hopes to save lives due to risks of infants.

The law states that an infant can be safely surrendered voluntarily, by a parent or person with lawful custody, within 72 hours of the birth.

3. Statistics on newborns surrendered

About 770 newborns have been safely surrendered from the timeframe of January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2015, according to data by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS).

Within that same timeframe, 23 total infants were reclaimed, there were also 171 infants abandoned, 69 abandoned that survived and 103 abandoned who died.

4. Safe surrender sites

Sites usually include county hospitals and fire stations, approved by the Board of Supervisors, and other various locations.

5. Contact Information

Call 1-877-BABY-SAF (1-877-222-9723).

The hotline number above provides helpful information, including locations of safe surrender sites in your county.

Also, you can call the Office of Child Abuse Prevention at (916) 651-6960 for information regarding SBB Law.

