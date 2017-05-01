Apple Cider Vinegar Week: Can it help with diabetes?

Nearly 30 million people in the United States are living with diabetes, a disease in which there is too much sugar in the blood. With how dangerous this disease can be and having to monitor blood sugar levels frequently, apple cider vinegar can help.

“One of the treatments for diabetes would be to take two tablespoons in a half of cup of water and about an ounce of cheese,” said Dr. Dennis Godby, a naturopathic practitioner. “This method has helped typically lowered glucose levels quite significantly.”

Generally, that is great news to hear, but it is important to know that this method is not useful for all types of diabetes.

“For type two diabetes, apple cider vinegar can be very helpful, but it is not recommended for anyone with type 1 diabetes because it can worsen symptoms,” said Karina Knight, a registered dietitian and nutritionist.

When it comes to type 1 diabetes, there have been links that say apple cider vinegar can worsen the glycemic control. This makes it very important for asking your doctor if you are looking to try apple cider vinegar.

“They are at getting low blood sugars or staying high,” said Dr. Jaiwant Rangi, a primary care physician and Endocrinologist. “So patients have to be careful and talk to their doctors and let them know they’re taking it so they can factor that in their medications.”

If you are looking to try Apple Cider Vinegar for diabetes, please be sure to talk to your physician and be sure to not substitute the product for medication.

© 2017 KXTV-TV