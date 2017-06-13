'Indulgent names' makes vegetables more appealing

stir fried vegetables (Photo: Mizina)

Eating greens can be a struggle for most people, so how can you reverse the trend? How about giving vegetables a more 'seductive' name.

Would you eat "twisted citrus-glazed carrots," "dynamite beets," "twisted garlic-ginger butternut squash wedges” or how about “slow-roasted caramelized zucchini bites."

They all sound good, right?

One study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine thinks giving them more appealing names can help.

The findings by Stanford researchers, who tried it out on students in the university cafeteria, found that 25 percent more people selected vegetables with indulgent labels.

The vegetable dishes were labeled in three other ways, besides indulgent -- healthy restrictive condition, healthy positive condition and basic condition.

Compared to the others, indulgent labels saw an increase of 41 percent more people than the healthy restrictive condition and 35 percent more than healthy positive.

Also, the indulgent labels resulted in a 23 percent increase in terms of the consumption of mass vegetables.

All of the dishes were identical with no changes to how vegetables were prepared and served.

Every day, researchers recorded various diners who selected a vegetable dish and would then weigh the food taken from the serving bowl.

"People generally eat 92 percent of self-served food, regardless of portion size and food type," according to the study.

If you, your children, friends and family do not like eating vegetables regularly, go home and try this labeling system at dinner. It won't hurt and regardless of the outcome we all need to eat them.

--

The study was approved by the Stanford University institutional review board.

© 2017 KXTV-TV