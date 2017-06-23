Millennial men are driving up the plastic surgery industry

The formerly female-driven plastic surgery industry is beginning to balance out with the addition of more men looking for cosmetic upgrades.

A recent survey by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) found that 31 percent of men said they are "extremely likely" to consider plastic surgery.

Of the 31 percent, 92 percent were millennial men.

Men between the ages of 25 to 34 made up 58 percent of the millennial pool, while men ages 18 to 24 made up 34 percent.

“The face of plastic surgery, thanks to cultural shifts about plastic surgery and the many advances in minimally invasive technologies, continues to get younger,” said Dr. Fred G. Fedok, president of the AAFPRS in a statement. “The demand for non-surgical treatments is growing at a faster rate than that of surgery in this country, with many Millennials and now Generation Z’ers adopting Botox as routine wrinkle prevention and lasers and chemical peels as standard practice for turning back the clock on sun damage and obtaining clear, beautiful skin."

The most common procedure for millennial men are ear pinning, nose jobs and chest reduction.

According to the survey, the modern man wants to stay "competitive, relevant and marketable" in a youth-obsessed culture. Men feel that looking young helps them in the dating scene and workplace.

Men said they'd consider a cosmetic procedure for a variety of reasons, the top being a need for a confidence boost. The survey found that 44 percent of men would want a treatment to feel better about themselves. While 31 percent would undergo the knife to please a partner and another 31 percent said they wanted to look less tired and stressed.

Twenty-five percent of men in the survey said they'd get plastic surgery to remain competitive in a job.

The majority of men, 60 percent, reported they wanted to make a change to their hair, or lack thereof and 44 percent were most concerned with their skin and eyes.

The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), which works on aesthetic surgery rather than reconstructive surgery, found that in 2016, Americans spent more than $15 billion on combined surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures for the first time ever. There was an 11 percent increase last year alone.

Millennials men may be leading the way for the future of plastic surgery and they're also the most likely to post about their procedures on social media.

The AAFPRS surveyed 618 men. You can check out the full survey HERE.

