Newborns affected by drugs through breast milk

The newborn stage is a very important one for a child and this group is being affected by drugs through placenta transfer and/or drinking breast milk.

Sacramento has been among the top five counties in California, from 2011-2015, when dealing with newborns affected by drugs transmitted by placenta or breast milk, according to a representative with the Office of Statewide Health and Planning Department (OSHPD).

The No. 1 county has consistently been Los Angeles. That county has seen over 400 total cases on average a year, with 2015 being their highest at 584 newborns affected.

Rounding out the other five counties from 2015 are San Diego (289), San Bernardino (275) and Riverside (210).

Sacramento has experienced a steady rise over the years, but not too drastic. In 2011, there were 176 total newborns affected and despite 2015 being its highest total, the number was 213.

The term 'affected by' means that there is some effect on the newborn from receiving a drug through the mother’s breast milk or the placenta. These newborns could have the drug in their system either through placenta transfer or drinking breast milk after birth.

Some of the drugs include cocaine, narcotics, hallucinogenic agents and opiates are included in these drugs, but are not necessarily specified.

"We cannot determine if these drugs were illegal or prescription." said an OSHPD representative.

There are no current numbers yet from 2016.

