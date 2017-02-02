Spike in heroin overdoses blamed on addition of fentanyl

A bottle of prescription fentanyl.

Heroin overdoses in California doubled over the past four years in the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups, according to Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development data.

The increase could be due to the prevalence of fentanyl-laced heroin, according to state health officials.

Fentanyl, an anesthetic drug up to 100 times stronger than morphine, is used by drug dealers as a cheap way to increase (or simulate completely) the potency of heroin. It takes only a tiny amount to cause a fatal overdose, making it easy for accidents to happen. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose.

Backlash to the prescription pain killer addiction epidemic could be driving some people to street drugs like heroin, said Janice Smothers of Cedar Point Recovery Center.

As lawmakers attempt to crack down on doctors indiscriminately prescribing opiate pain killers and doctors abruptly cut off patients that have become addicted, the patients become desperate to relieve the pain of withdrawal.

“They seek other options, one of which is heroin, which is cheap – so obtainable and so inexpensive,” Smothers said, adding that street drugs come with inherent dangers. “It’s not like you have pharmacists mixing up the dope – you have dope dealers mixing up the dope. You don’t know what you’re getting.”

In 2015 for the first time heroin deaths surpassed gun homicides, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as reported by the Washington Post.

Smothers said education and awareness are crucial to combating the epidemic.

Copyright 2017 KXTV