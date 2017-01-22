Wayzata family donates $1.25M to Be The Match in memory of son

Jason Carter of Wayzata died of leukemia at 28-years-old. (Photo: Carter family)

WAYZATA, Minn. -- A Wayzata family's $1.25 million donation to a Minneapolis-based nonprofit will help create a new program, in memory of their son. The program has the potential to help thousands of blood cancer patients.

Jason Carter was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012. After more than four years of battling the disease, the 28-year-old died in May 2016.

"He never gave up. He let go," said Diana Carter, Jason's mother.

His father, Bob Carter, added, "We obviously are devastated to lose our son but Jason would've felt, as well as we felt, that it's really important to help others."

After Jason's death, the Carter family donated $1.25 million to Be The Match Foundation.

The Carter family was first introduced to Be The Match when Jason needed a bone marrow transplant. He would later end up needing a second, unrelated transplant. According to its website, Be The Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord transplant.

The donated money will be used to help create The Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program. Jason's parents believe his participation in two clinical trials helped extend his life at least two years. He participated in the first one in 2014 and the second one in 2015.

"There's a lot of barriers for patients to get connected to clinical trials and one of those barriers is simply awareness. Not all patients are aware that clinical trials may exist to help support them through their treatment," said Joy King, executive director of Be The Match Foundation.

Diana recalls having to do much of the research on clinical trials herself. The Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program will help make it easier connecting blood cancer patients to clinical trials. Part of the program will include a website where patients can register and search for clinical trials they may qualify for.

"What is so special about clinical trials and this program is that clinical trials will hold the key for other patients and maybe change the way that we're currently treating patients who need transplants, or patients who have blood cancers, or change the standard of care," King said.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, only 3 to 5 percent of cancer patients take part in clinical trials nationwide.

"What we learned is most of the doctors... say they're not getting enough patients to sign up for the clinical trials. It's taking too long for the trials to get through their process to find out if they're going to work or not work," Bob Carter said.

The Carter family hopes The Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program will make clinical trials more accessible to patients while helping advance medicine--potentially leading to cures.

According to King, they hope to launch The Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program by late spring to early summer.

Diana Carter added, "You always hope you leave this world a little better than how you found it and we want to make a difference in Jason's name and hopefully it'll help make a difference for others."

