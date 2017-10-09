Will Congress restore children's health care?

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2008 Getty Images)

Congress let a program expire last week that gives low-cost health insurance to more than 2 million children in California.

So, what happens now?

Teauntae Clayton relies on the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). She has five kids ranging in age from 10 weeks to 13 years old.

"It's already a struggle and hard with the children and to actually, you know, stop something that's helping them is really tragic," said Clayton.

Clayton receives health care services for her children at the Sacramento Native American Health Center.

California has funding for CHIP through the end of 2017. While those on CHIP now won't lose coverage, new patients and prenatal care -- CHIP covers pregnant women too -- are at risk until Congress restores funding.

According to The Hill, its "hard to see" movement on restoring the program with senators in their home districts this week.

