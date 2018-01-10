Heroin, stolen gun, $20K in cash found during arrest of sex offender

Sacramento Sheriff Deputies recovered around 90 grams of heroin, a pound of marijuana, over 100 Morphine pills, a stolen fire arm and over $20K in cash during the arrest of a man who failed to register as a sex offender Monday.
Anthony Gonzales was arrested after a traffic stop and probation search.
Gonzales is an offender on Post Release Community Supervision for pimping a minor and failing to register as a convicted sex offender.
Gonzales is in custody facing multiple charges.
© 2018 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs