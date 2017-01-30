HFD firefighter who lost eye saving man still committed to job

HOUSTON- A Houston firefighter won’t let a traumatic eye injury end his career. He’s committed to continued service with ongoing support of family, coworkers, and the community.

“I knew I wanted to do it in high school,” said Willingham.

He’s also an assistant chief for the City of Sealy.

“Firefighting is a large part of my life,” said Willingham.

It’s a career that he knew came with risks.

“This is one that I didn’t think of,” said Willingham.

Willingham was injured on Jan. 6 when he poked his head through a hole at a South Highway 6 lube shop. A man lying inside the burning building stabbed him in the eye with a pocket knife.

“I immediately lost vision, but I didn’t realize how bad,” said Willingham. “That I was stabbed.”

The man Willingham was trying to save that day was later charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

“I hope he gets the treatment and help he needs,” said Willingham. “But we don’t allow him to occupy our thoughts.”

Willingham is, instead, thinking about recovery. He’s leaning on his wife Melanie, their children, and fellow firefighters for support.

“I haven’t learned anything I didn’t already know,” said Melanie Willingham of her husband’s recovery. “I knew that he would come out stronger than ever.”

The injury he never thought he’d face in the line of duty won’t end the job Willingham’s always wanted to do.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a tremendous struggle, but there’s definitely things I have to adapt and overcome,” said Willingham. “And so far it feels like I’m making some pretty good progress doing it.”

Willingham works out of HFD Station 75. He says the support from every shift there has also been overwhelming.

