High, fast moving water leads to warning from Stanislaus County water rescue team

Jered Eckle of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District navigates the fast moving Stanislaus River between Riverbank and Oakdale. So far, the water rescue team has performed 20 water rescues this year.

It can happen so fast.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when two men entered the swift current of the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry.

One man made it out. Another man, Josue Sanchez, did not.

The search is on to find him.

It's yet another sobering example of the danger going into area rivers following a historic wet season that ended California's drought.

"The river is extremely dangerous right now. With the spring run-off's, the river is flowing at 5,000 cubic feet per second. For example, this time of the year, we are normally at 5 to 700 cubic feet per second," says Kevin Wise, Battalion Chief, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District covers 530 square miles. It includes the Stanislaus and Tuolumne Rivers and three area lakes. The water is also very cold, around 50 degrees.

Battalion Chief Kevin Wise says the water is so dangerously high that he recommends not going in the river at all. But he says if you do go into the river always wear a life jacket.

Wise says to consider using a professional raft company for a guided tour of the river, avoid alcohol and tell someone when you will get to the water and when you should be back.

The Fire Protection District also offers free life jacket rentals at anytime.

They are available at five fire stations including Riverbank 26, Oakdale 28, Knights Ferry 29, Waterford 24 and Empire 22.

You can just go to a station and ask for as many as you need. You must return them when you are done for the day. And, you can return them to any of the five stations.

