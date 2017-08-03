High of 104 in Reno shatters 71-year-old record

Sun in sky (Photo: Comstock, (c) Comstock)

The heat wave that's sending the mercury soaring past the century mark across much of the West has broken a 71-year-old record in Reno.

The National Weather Service says the high temperature reached 104 degrees (40 Celsius) on Wednesday at Reno Tahoe-International Airport. That shatters the old record of 101 (38 Celsius) set in 1946.

It's the 11th time this summer the high has reached triple digits in Reno - two shy of the record of 13 times set during 1972.

Reno's high is expected to reach or surpass 100 again Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, the Reno airport tied the record of 103 set in 2000. The normal maximum high for Reno for the month of August is 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

The highest temperature ever recorded in 80 years of record-keeping at Reno-Tahoe International Airport was 108 degrees (42 Celsius). That happened July 5, 2007 and on consecutive days in July 2002.





© 2017 Associated Press